JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Joint Base Cape Cod about 12:15 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Connery Avenue at Service Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight hrlicopter to respond to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Joint Base Cape Cod
May 23, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Joint Base Cape Cod