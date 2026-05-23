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Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Joint Base Cape Cod

May 23, 2026

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Joint Base Cape Cod about 12:15 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Connery Avenue at Service Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight hrlicopter to respond to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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