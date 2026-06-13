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Motorcyclist airlifted after traffic crash in Falmouth

June 13, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after a crash in Falmouth. The collision happened on a ramp from Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) to Route 28 about 1:15 PM Saturday. Rescuers transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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