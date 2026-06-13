FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after a crash in Falmouth. The collision happened on a ramp from Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) to Route 28 about 1:15 PM Saturday. Rescuers transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Motorcyclist airlifted after traffic crash in Falmouth
June 13, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth