Motorcyclist critically injured on collision with car in Marstons Mills

August 16, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

MARSTONS MILLS – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a clision with a car shortly before noon Tuesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Stop & Shop. Bystanders reportedly performed CPR before rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

