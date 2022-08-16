MARSTONS MILLS – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a clision with a car shortly before noon Tuesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Stop & Shop. Bystanders reportedly performed CPR before rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist critically injured on collision with car in Marstons Mills
August 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
