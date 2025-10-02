You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist escapes serious injury in Mashpee crash

Motorcyclist escapes serious injury in Mashpee crash

October 2, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A motorcyclist escaped serious injury after a collision in Mashpee. The crash happened about 2:30 PM Thursday on Great Neck Road North between Quashnet Road and Lowell Road. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it was cleared. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

