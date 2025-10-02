MASHPEE – A motorcyclist escaped serious injury after a collision in Mashpee. The crash happened about 2:30 PM Thursday on Great Neck Road North between Quashnet Road and Lowell Road. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it was cleared. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist escapes serious injury in Mashpee crash
October 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
