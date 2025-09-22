Motorcyclist flown to trauma center after crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was injured in a reported collision with a vehicle on Route 6 in Barnstable. The crash happened about 2:30 PM Monday eastbound past the Route 132 exit. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The vehicle involved was reportedly located in the large rest area a short distance down the highway. Further details were not immediately available.