SANDWICH – A car and motorcyclist collided in Sandwich about 7 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Clipper Lane by Boardley Rd. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Sandwich Police are investigating the collision.
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Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Sandwich
July 26, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Sandwich