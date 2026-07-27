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Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Sandwich

July 26, 2026

SANDWICH  – A car and motorcyclist collided in Sandwich about 7 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Clipper Lane by Boardley Rd. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Sandwich Police are investigating the collision.

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