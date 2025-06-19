You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash in Provincetown

June 18, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Provincetown about 8:45 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on Bradford Street between Conwell and Pearl Streets. The rider was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

