Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Bourne

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Bourne

September 13, 2025

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after a crash in Bourne about 7 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 6 eastbound just past the Mid-Cape Connector exit. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

