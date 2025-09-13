BOURNE – A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after a crash in Bourne about 7 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 6 eastbound just past the Mid-Cape Connector exit. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Bourne
September 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Housing Assistance to hold virtual info session for five affordable Falmouth homes
- Man acquitted for confrontation in Hyannis caught on film
- Former Truro town manager hired in Orleans
- Yarmouth bridge to be rededicated after vandalism
- Market Basket CEO has been fired
- National Grid info session to offer winter heating payment advice
- Nantucket wastewater testing shows above average drug use
- Bourne Police celebrates National Night Out
- Two vehicles end up over embankment after Mashpee crash
- Cape and Islands dealing with worsening drought
- Open house exploring Barnstable County ins and outs Wednesday
- Sandwich design firm to design sustainable engineering for Mashpee housing development
- Provincetown housing fair to provide crucial housing info for local residents