Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

August 13, 2025

SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after a crash on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened about 4:25 PM on Route 6 eastbound by the Route 130 exit. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

