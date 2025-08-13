SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after a crash on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened about 4:25 PM on Route 6 eastbound by the Route 130 exit. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
August 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
