HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Hyannis around 8:30 AM Tuesday. The collision with a car happened at North and Steven’s Streets. The rider was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in Hyannis crash
August 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Commissioners honor local businesswoman, discuss County Complex overhaul
- Housing Assistance is running a class for first-time homebuyers
- Steamship Authority expects possible service disruptions from Hurricane Erin
- Wareham man wins $4M game on lottery ticket bought in Bourne
- Falmouth Road Race wraps 53rd year
- Tournament honors Cape Cod teen who died in bike crash, raises scholarship money
- State restores funding for Healthy Incentives Program, providing access to fruits & vegetables
- Herring River Estuary Restoration receives funding boost
- LISTEN: Barnstable County considers luxury real estate transfer fee — Sunday Journal
- LISTEN: Risk low, but be aware about ‘flesh-eating bacteria’, says Cape health experts
- Aquarium spots over a thousand animals in latest survey of Northeast Canyons monument
- Barnstable and Nantucket Public School Districts receive funding for literacy instruction
- Usage of Cape Cod AquiFund is spiking due to wastewater upgrades