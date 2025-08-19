You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in Hyannis crash

Motorcyclist injured in Hyannis crash

August 19, 2025

HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Hyannis around 8:30 AM Tuesday. The collision with a car happened at North and Steven’s Streets. The rider was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 