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Motorcyclist seriously injured in a collision with vehicle in Woods Hole

May 25, 2026

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Falmouth. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Katy Hatchs Road in Woods Hole. Rescuers transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land there to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

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