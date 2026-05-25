FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Falmouth. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Katy Hatchs Road in Woods Hole. Rescuers transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land there to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in a collision with vehicle in Woods Hole
May 25, 2026