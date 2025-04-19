You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Falmouth

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Falmouth

April 18, 2025

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 PM Friday on Thomas B. Landers Road near Geggatt Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

