FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 PM Friday on Thomas B. Landers Road near Geggatt Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Falmouth
April 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
