Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Marstons Mills

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MARSTONS MILLS – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Marstons Mills. The crash happened about 4:30 PM on Santuit-Newtownn Road south of River Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Santuit-Newtown Road was closed between River Road and Wakeby Road and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire: At approximately 4:24 PM, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash, car vs. motorcycle in the area of Santuit-Newtown Road and River Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a single occupant in the car and one motorcyclist who had sustained a severe lower extremity injury. The injury was considered extremely serious in nature.

The patient was transported to the Marstons Mills Airfield, where a MedFlight helicopter was standing by for transport to a Boston-area trauma center.

The Barnstable Police Department assisted at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.