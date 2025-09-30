CENTERVILLE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Centerville about 6 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Strawberry Hill Road and Falmouth Road (Route 28). MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Centerville
September 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
