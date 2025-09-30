You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Centerville

September 30, 2025

CENTERVILLE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Centerville about 6 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Strawberry Hill Road and Falmouth Road (Route 28). MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

