Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Sandwich

May 15, 2022

SANDWICH – A motorcycle operator was seriously injured in a crash in Sandwich shortly after 4 PM Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 130 & Quaker Meetinghouse Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Forestdale School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

