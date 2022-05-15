SANDWICH – A motorcycle operator was seriously injured in a crash in Sandwich shortly after 4 PM Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 130 & Quaker Meetinghouse Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Forestdale School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Sandwich
May 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
