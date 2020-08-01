You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in Falmouth crash

July 31, 2020

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth shortly before 11 PM Friday. The crash happened on Carriage Shop Road at Hayway Road. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

