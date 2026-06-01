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Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash at Otis Rotary in Bourne

June 1, 2026

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash at the Route 28 rotary by the entrance to Joint Base Cape Cod about 6:40 AM Monday. The operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Bourne Police advised of possible delays in the area while the scene was worked and the crash was investigated.

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