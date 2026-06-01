BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash at the Route 28 rotary by the entrance to Joint Base Cape Cod about 6:40 AM Monday. The operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Bourne Police advised of possible delays in the area while the scene was worked and the crash was investigated.
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Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash at Otis Rotary in Bourne
June 1, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne