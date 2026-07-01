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Motorcyclist airlifted after Bourne crash

July 1, 2026

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on State Road near Sycamore Avenue in Bourne about 8:30 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to the former Hoxie School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

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