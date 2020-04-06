Moving funeral procession for one of Cape Cod’s last remaining WWII veterans includes representatives from all Cape PDs



BOURNE – In the midst of Coronavirus Pandemic, there was a moving funeral procession for one of Cape Cod’s last remaining WWII veterans – Hovey Eordekian who died at age 95. Participants stayed Outside National Cemetery due to the Cornavirus. Representatives from every Cape Cod PD participated.

According to an obituary, Hovey graduated from Watertown High School where he was an outstanding athlete for the Red Raiders baseball, football and basketball teams. After graduation he joined the US Army and was a WWII veteran of the 3rd Army in Europe under General George S. Patton, Jr. In 1946, after the war, he was drafted by the NY Giants (now SF) but decided instead to attend the College of Holy Cross. In 1947, while playing HC Football he attempted the last drop kick field-goal in the school’s history.

Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission)