Mulch fire singes structure in Sandwich



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Fire: The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and possible structure fire at 36 Torrey Road. On arrival units found an outside fire behind a detached garage in the mulch that spread up a partial side of the building. The fire did not extend into the detached structure and only minor smoke was found inside the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there was also a minor gas leak from the piping of the underground propane tank that was secured and damaged as part of the mulch fire. There were no injuries reported and the gas was secured at the propane tank and electrical secured to the detached structure.

A total of 14 firefighters responded to the scene and remained on scene for 60 minutes. West Barnstable Fire Department initially responded with a Water Tender but was not needed and returned. There were no additional mutual aid departments involved in the response or coverage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department with the assistance of the Gas and Electrical Inspectors. The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.