Multi-Agency Response Quickly Locates Missing Person and Infant

CENTERVILLE – From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire (C-O-MM): On Tuesday evening, August 12th, at approximately 2018hrs. the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department (C.O.MM) received a call for a mental health evaluation on Fox Hill Road in Centerville. Upon arrival, no patient was located.

At 9:04 PM, Barnstable Police then requested technical rescue assistance for a missing person accompanied by a 7-month-old child. The Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team was activated but quickly released when the patient and child were located shortly thereafter.

The patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A second ambulance was requested to evaluate the child. Barnstable Police and the Massachusetts State Police assisted on scene.

No further details are available at this time.

If you are in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7/365. Call or text 988 the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.