Multi-day training test readiness for local marine emergency response





– Over the past two days, members of the Barnstable Fire Department participated in annual marine operations training on Cape Cod Bay alongside our regional response partners from the Sandwich Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Cod Canal, and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.

This valuable training brings together fire department marine units, U.S. Coast Guard Motor Lifeboats, and rotary-wing aircraft to conduct a variety of realistic response scenarios in a challenging marine environment. Beyond the operational skills gained, these exercises provide an opportunity for responders from different agencies to work side-by-side, build relationships, and strengthen the coordination that is essential during real-world emergencies.

Training like this is critical to ensuring our personnel are prepared to respond effectively to emergencies and rescue operations on the water. The relationships and experience developed during these exercises help improve the safety of both responders and the public we serve.

(Material and photos from Barnstable Fire used in this report.