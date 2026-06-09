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Multi-vehicle collision stalls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

June 9, 2026

SANDWICH – Multiple vehicles collided on Route 6 westbound in Sandwich shortly after 5 PM Tuesday. The collision happened beyond the Route 130 exit. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed toward the Sagamore Bridge was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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