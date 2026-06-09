SANDWICH – Multiple vehicles collided on Route 6 westbound in Sandwich shortly after 5 PM Tuesday. The collision happened beyond the Route 130 exit. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed toward the Sagamore Bridge was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Multi-vehicle collision stalls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
June 9, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich