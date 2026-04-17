DENNIS – A multi-car crash caused extensive delays for the morning commute. The collision happened about 7:30 AM on the “alley” section of Route 6 westbound just east of Route 134 on the Dennis/Harwich town line. Three people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Multi-vehicle crash stalls morning commute in Dennis
April 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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