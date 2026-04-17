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Multi-vehicle crash stalls morning commute in Dennis

April 17, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – A multi-car crash caused extensive delays for the morning commute. The collision happened about 7:30 AM on the “alley” section of Route 6 westbound just east of Route 134 on the Dennis/Harwich town line. Three people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Kevin Morley/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story

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