Multiple ambulances called to traffic crash on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port





YARMOUTH PORT – Four ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Yarmouth Port Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the U.S. Post Office. It appeared a Subaru Outback and a Honda Civic collided head-on. Yarmouth Police shut down that section of Route 6A between Summer Street and Strawberry Lane while rescuers treated and transported victims. The cause cause of the crash is under investigation.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN