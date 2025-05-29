Multiple injuries reported at traffic crash scene in Sandwich

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – Multiple injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Sandwich. The collision happened around 4:45 PM Thursday on Route 130 at Artisan Way. A level 1 (lowest) Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring four ambulances to the scene.

Sandwich Police report that they are investigating a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 130 and Artisan Way in Forestdale. The road will be closed until the investigation can be completed. Please seek alternate routes.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.