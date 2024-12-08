MASHPEE – Multiple injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in Mashpee late Saturday evening. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Algonquin Avenue shortly after 11:30 PM. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but unable to respond due to weather. Ambulances 1from Falmouth and Cotuit to assist in patient transport to hospitals. At least two of the victims were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mashpee Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Multiple injuries reported in traffic crash in Mashpee
December 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
