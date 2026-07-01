Multiple units called to brush fire in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – Multiple fire units including several brush breakers were called to a brush fire in Marstons Mills about 9;30 AM Wednesday. Officials used a drone to pinpoint the exact location of the fire off Old Post Road. Reports indicated about 8 acres were involved in the fire.

From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire (C-O-MM): At approximately 8:22 AM, the C-O-MM Fire Department began receiving multiple reports of smoke in the area of Old Post Road in Marstons Mills. C-O-MM Fire units, along with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the incident commander identified a large, active brush fire estimated at approximately 7.6 acres. A regional brush task force was activated, bringing in additional resources from Joint Base Cape Cod, Cotuit, West Barnstable, Mashpee, Barnstable, Hyannis, Sandwich, Falmouth, Barnstable Police Department, C-O-MM Water Department, and DCR.

The fire is currently under control; however, this remains an active incident. The public is advised to stay clear of the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.