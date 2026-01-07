Multiple units responding for smoke showing from former Friendly’s in Bourne

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – Multiple units were called to the former Friendly’s restaurant on Canal Street in the shadow of the Sagamore Bridge. Smoke was reported coming from the building about 6 PM Wednesday.

About 6:20 PM officials reported the fire appeared to be under control. No injuries were reported.

From Bourne Police: Bourne FD and PD and mutual aid are on location of a fire at the future location of “Chief Cannabis” (former Friendly’s). Please avoid the area of Canal St at this time.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.