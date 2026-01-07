You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple units responding for smoke showing from former Friendly’s in Bourne

Multiple units responding for smoke showing from former Friendly's in Bourne

January 7, 2026

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Multiple units were called to the former Friendly’s restaurant on Canal Street in the shadow of the Sagamore Bridge. Smoke was reported coming from the building about 6 PM Wednesday.

About 6:20 PM officials reported the fire appeared to be under control. No injuries were reported.

From Bourne Police: Bourne FD and PD and mutual aid are on location of a fire at the future location of “Chief Cannabis” (former Friendly’s). Please avoid the area of Canal St at this time.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

