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Multiple vehicles collide on Route 132 in Hyannis

June 12, 2026

HYANNIS – As many as five vehicles were involved in a collision on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Phinney’s Lane shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was tied up in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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