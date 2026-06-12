HYANNIS – As many as five vehicles were involved in a collision on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Phinney’s Lane shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was tied up in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Multiple vehicles collide on Route 132 in Hyannis
June 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis