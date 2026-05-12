BOURNE – Multiple vehicles including a box truck were involved in a traffic crash Tuesday morning. The collision happened about 6:30 AM on Route 25 eastbound about 2 miles before the Bourne Bridge. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
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Multiple vehicles collide on Route 25 Tuesday morning
May 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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