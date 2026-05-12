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Multiple vehicles collide on Route 25 Tuesday morning

May 12, 2026

BOURNE – Multiple vehicles including a box truck were involved in a traffic crash Tuesday morning. The collision happened about 6:30 AM on Route 25 eastbound about 2 miles before the Bourne Bridge. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

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