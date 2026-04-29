ORLEANS – Mutual aid ambulances from Eastham and Brewster responded to a traffic crash in Orleans. The collision happened shortly after 4 PM on Route 28 at Finlay Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic delays and detours were reported as a result of the crash.
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Mutual aid ambulances called to traffic crash in Orleans
April 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Orleans