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Mutual aid ambulances called to traffic crash in Orleans

April 29, 2026

ORLEANS – Mutual aid ambulances from Eastham and Brewster responded to a traffic crash in Orleans. The collision happened shortly after 4 PM on Route 28 at Finlay Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic delays and detours were reported as a result of the crash.

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