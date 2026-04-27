BREWSTER – A brush fire was reported along Long Pond Road north of Millstone Road sometime after 2 PM Monday. Mutual aid was requested and crews worked to contain the flames and keep they away from any structures. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Mutual aid assists Brewster firefighters in dousing brush fire
April 27, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Brewster