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Mutual aid assists Brewster firefighters in dousing brush fire

April 27, 2026

BREWSTER – A brush fire was reported along Long Pond Road north of Millstone Road sometime after 2 PM Monday. Mutual aid was requested and crews worked to contain the flames and keep they away from any structures. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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