Nantucket Police investigate stabbing



NANTUCKET – From Nantucket Police: On June 23, 2026 at 10:23 AM, the Nantucket Police Department responded to South Beach Street between Broad Street and Oak Street for a reported ‘stabbing’. The reporting party stated that the two persons involved in the incident were still on location. Patrol Officers, Detectives and Community Service Officers quickly arrived on location. The injured person in this incident was treated on scene and transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital by the Nantucket Fire Department. The second involved person has been detained at the incident scene. This case is being actively investigated and no further details will be released at this time.