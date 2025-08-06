Nantucket Police respond to false report of explosive device in vehicle



NANTUCKET – From Nantucket Police: On Tuesday at 7:11 PM, the Nantucket Communications Center received a report of an improvised explosive device (IED) in a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the area of 16 Main Street. The Nantucket Police Department were dispatched to the area and a secure perimeter was established. The businesses, streets and sidewalks withing the secure perimeter were evacuated with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police. The Nantucket Fire Department were also dispatched to the area as a precaution. At approximately 10:35 PM, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad arrived on scene and conducted a thorough search of the area. The search did not locate nor indicate any sign of an explosive device and the area was reopened at 11:09 PM. The case remains open and remains under investigation by the Nantucket Police Department Detective Unit.