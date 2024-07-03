National Park Service seeks tips from the public to help identify those responsible for recent vandalism in the Province Lands



PROVINCETOWN – From the Cape Cod National Seashore: U.S. Park Rangers are investigating multiple incidents of destruction of property and vandalism in the area of Herring Cove Beach and the Wood End Marsh trail bike rack in Provincetown, MA between June 15, 2024-present.

The vandalism has been completed with purple spray paint stating “Bird N—s” on multiple park features. Graffiti is vandalism and is extremely difficult to remove. Repair of vandalized sites, if possible, is costly and time consuming, and often cannot restore the site to its former condition.

Defacing any part of the national park or other public land you visit hurts, and it degrades the experience of other visitors.

Information from other visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you have information that could aid this investigation, or if you were in the area of Herring Cove/Wood End around June 15-present, please submit a tip. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.

CALL the NPS Tip Line: 888-653-0009

ONLINE: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL: [email protected]

EMERGENCY: dial 9-1-1