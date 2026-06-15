MASHPEE – A man reportedly nearly drowned at Wakeby Pond off Lake Avenue shortly after 6 PM Monday. Rescue swimmers responded quickly to the report of a man having gone under and were able to locate him. CPR was being performed as the victim was carried to an ambulance and rushed to a hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
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Near-drowning victim pulled from Wakeby Pond in Mashpee
June 15, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee