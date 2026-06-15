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Near-drowning victim pulled from Wakeby Pond in Mashpee

June 15, 2026

MASHPEE – A man reportedly nearly drowned at Wakeby Pond off Lake Avenue shortly after 6 PM Monday. Rescue swimmers responded quickly to the report of a man having gone under and were able to locate him. CPR was being performed as the victim was carried to an ambulance and rushed to a hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

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