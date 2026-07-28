FALMOUTH – Nearly 1,300 Eversource customers lost power in Falmouth around 3:30 PM Tuesday. The utility is blaming equipment damage and reports it hopes to have service restored by 7:15 PM.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Nearly 1,300 Eversource customers lose power in Falmouth
Nearly 1,300 Eversource customers lose power in Falmouth
July 28, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth