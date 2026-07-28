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Nearly 1,300 Eversource customers lose power in Falmouth

July 28, 2026

FALMOUTH – Nearly 1,300 Eversource customers lost power in Falmouth around 3:30 PM Tuesday. The utility is blaming equipment damage and reports it hopes to have service restored by 7:15 PM.

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