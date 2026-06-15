New details and video on stress crack discovery at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown’s MacMillan Pier and Harbor: When something unexpectedly goes “boom”, it’s a good idea to stop everything and take a look…

We closed MacMillan Pier briefly today after a loud noise and some surface cracking appeared in the concrete deck where the approach and main piers come together (right before the Harbormaster building).

We inspected the structure from below and above and conferred with our maritime engineering team, who jumped on video calls on a moments notice.

Thank you to the Provincetown Police Department’s Community Service Officers for their quick action, to Provincetown Fire Department for sending an engine and helping us pry up access panels, to our Assistant Harbormasters who assisted the Harbormaster with maneuvering one of our boats under the pier, handling traffic, finding tools, and making signs, & to the Highway Department for their quick sourcing and installation of steel plates.

The Pier is structurally sound and was re-opened to all traffic within about 30 minutes, with the minor addition of those metal plates to protect the concrete. We’ll be adjusting the tolerances on some expansion joint plates and performing concrete repairs that are not expected to impact operations significantly.

