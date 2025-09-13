You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New officer hits the streets of Sandwich

New officer hits the streets of Sandwich

September 13, 2025


SANDWICHFrom Sandwich Police: Friday, Officer Joseph Morrison was sworn in as a Police Officer for the Sandwich Police Department by Town Clerk Taylor White. Officer Morrison begins his Field Training program today. The Field Training program will prepare him to serve as a Patrol Officer in the Town of Sandwich.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 