New police officer sworn in at Falmouth Police

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On Monday January 12, 2026, Michael Palmer, Town Clerk, officially swore in Officer Bo Bukhenik as a member of the Falmouth Police Department.

Officer Bukhenik joins us as a lateral transfer from the Westborough Police Department, where he proudly served since 2016. During his time in Westborough, he held the rank of Corporal and was an active member of the Honor Guard, Bike Team, and Community Engagement Unit.

Before that, Officer Bukhenik served as an Auxiliary Police Officer in Attleboro and as a Reserve Officer in Cohasset.

Please join us in welcoming Officer Bukhenik to Falmouth—we’re excited to have him as part of our team!