New watering schedule for Yarmouth after Cape Cod elevated to mild drought status

July 17, 2025


YARMOUTHFrom the town of Yarmouth: ATTENTION YARMOUTH WATER CUSTOMERS: Watering restrictions have changed!

As of July 11, 2025, Cape Cod has been downgraded to a Mild Drought as determined by the Massachusetts Drought Management Taskforce.

At the Mild Drought level, use of automatic irrigation systems is limited to one day per week, before 9 am or after 5 pm. This is a mandatory restriction. Watering of ornamentals and flower beds by drip irrigation, hand-held hose or watering can is allowed any time.

Watering can take place on the following days:

· Yarmouth Port customers can water on MONDAY ONLY.

· South Yarmouth customers can water on TUESDAY ONLY.

· West Yarmouth customers can water on WEDNESDAY ONLY.

These restrictions are a requirement of our MassDEP Drinking Water Withdrawal Permit.

For more information on the current drought status and conservation measures, and to find more ways to save water, please visit https://www.yarmouth.ma.us/1597/Drought-Status-Water-Conservation.

