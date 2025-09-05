Nine month investigation leads to Falmouth man being charged with trafficking in cocaine

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Falmouth Police Department, in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police, the Cape Cod DEA Task Force, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, executed multiple search warrants in town following a months-long investigation into cocaine trafficking.

The subject of the investigation, Michael Lutfy, 61, of Falmouth, was located in a vehicle on Locust Street. When officers attempted to initiate a stop, Lutfy attempted to flee and began discarding narcotics from the moving vehicle. The brief pursuit ended on Depot Road, where the vehicle was safely stopped.

Simultaneously, search warrants were executed at residences on Greengate Road and East Falmouth Highway. As a result of these searches, officers seized a significant quantity of cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with narcotics distribution.

Lutfy was placed under arrest and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Obstruction of Justice, Failure to Stop for Police, and Marked Lanes Violation. He was booked at the Falmouth Police Department and is currently awaiting arraignment.

The Falmouth Police Department would like to thank our partner agencies for their assistance during this operation. These collaborative efforts underscore our continued dedication to combating narcotics distribution and keeping the Town of Falmouth safe.