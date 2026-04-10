Nine New K9 Teams including one from Falmouth Police certified in accelerant, explosive detection



BRIDGEWATER, MA – From Mass Department of Fire Services: Nine Labrador retrievers and their handlers were certified as explosive detection or ignitable liquid detection K9 teams yesterday following an intensive State Police training program based at the Department of Fire Services’ Bridgewater campus.

Two of the dogs – Corby and Spencer, who also goes by “Ancho” – will join Massachusetts State Police Troopers Jose Cabrera and Joshua Lemay on the Statewide Bomb Squad. K9s Ember, O’Lana, and Benji, who is also known as “Indy,” will take their place on the Fire Investigation Unit with Sgt. Gregory Spahl, Trooper Nicholas Latino, and Sgt. Daniel Riopel.



Four more explosive detection K9 teams from the Falmouth Police Department, Hudson Police Department, UMass Amherst Police Department, and the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad were also certified.

All nine teams underwent more than three months of training by State Police personnel assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. That process included imprinting on the odors of ignitable liquids such as gasoline or explosive substances such as black powder and then using a food reward system that motivates them to seek it out. To date, 28 classes of K9 teams have graduated from the program, which trains local teams in addition to those on the State Police Bomb Squad and Fire Investigation Unit.

The nine teams took their final Odor Recognition Tests yesterday under the supervision of State Police chemists. After successfully completing the tests, each team was certified as an explosive detection or ignitable liquid detection K9 team by the New England State Police Administrators Conference. They received their certification at a ceremony crowded with local and state public safety officials.

Also on hand for the ceremony was Dr. Mary Labato, a veterinarian who worked closely with the program and its canine graduates for years prior to her recent retirement. Detective Lieutenant Marc Reidy, commander of the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, and members of the training program presented her with a certificate of appreciation and a mounted photo of State Police K9s and handlers in gratitude for her service.

Officials also thanked the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association, which generously sponsored K9s Ancho and Indy in addition to many other dogs who have worked with troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office through the decades.

On their own, the K9s can’t solve an arson crime or determine the nature of an explosive substance. Their handlers, who are experienced State Police investigators, must use their skills and training to evaluate all the facts and circumstances of an incident in partnership with local police and fire personnel. But the dogs’ powerful noses can identify trace amounts of evidence that can be sent for testing at the State Police Crime Laboratory and provide additional direction for an investigation.

Photos by Mass DFS/CWN