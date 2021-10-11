You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Nine people evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich

Nine people evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich

October 11, 2021

Sherry Prada/CWN

HARWICH – Nine people including some children were evaluated after a crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened about 9:45 AM Monday by Exit 82 (old exit 10). None of the victims went to the hospital. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

