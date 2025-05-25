No injuries after boat goes up in flames in Wareham





WAREHAM – From Wareham Department of Natural Resources (WDNR): At approximately 1:05 PM, Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Police Department, and WDNR were dispatched to the area of Tempest Knob Boat Ramp for a reported boat fire with people in the water.

Upon arrival to the scene it was determined that the three occupants had made it to shore. Due to the location of the vessel in shallow waters, fire suppression by boat was hindered.

Wareham Fire relocated fire apparatus to the area of Parkwood Beach where responders were able to deploy fire hose around neighboring houses to the beach and knock down the fire from shore.

WFD was able to overhaul the vessel and ensure that it was secure for removal. To minimize any further environmental impact, WDNR and Wareham Fire were able to secure a towline to the vessel and remove it from the shoreline. Unable to secure confirmation of a salvage company, WDNR brought the vessel to Tempest Knob Boat Ramp where the boat owner’s trailer was utilized to remove the vessel without any further incident.

We are happy to report that the three persons on board were not injured and we would like to thank Wareham Fire for coming up with a very creative way of knocking down the fire and for assisting us along with Wareham Police to remove the vessel.

U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Mass DEP were notified and responded to assist with the incident.

Photos by Wareham DNR/CWN