BREWSTER – A Brewster Fire ambulance enroute to Cape Cod Hospital was invlolved in a minor traffic crash. It happened shortly before 10 AM on Route 6. A second ambulance was called to complete the patient transport. No additional injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No injuries after Brewster Fire ambulance in minor crash on Route 6 in Harwich
September 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Regional coalition fighting fishing gear pollution launches group website
- Center for Coastal Studies seeks volunteers for beach cleanups in September and October
- State expands community-based behavioral services for youth via MassHealth
- Action taken by governor to protect vaccine availability in Massachusetts
- States and developer sue the Trump administration for halting work on New England offshore wind farm
- Mashpee Chamber of Commerce announces new board members ahead of anniversary event
- Shark activity continuing into the fall months
- Immigration enforcement causing anxiety among Cape families, according to new report
- Feds to revoke permits for two offshore wind projects
- States celebrate preservation of AmeriCorps funding
- Provincetown public restrooms are now all-gender
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes returns for yearly event
- Falmouth Reconsiders Noise Bylaw with Growing Popularity of Pickleball