No injuries after Brewster Fire ambulance in minor crash on Route 6 in Harwich

September 6, 2025

BREWSTER – A Brewster Fire ambulance enroute to Cape Cod Hospital was invlolved in a minor traffic crash. It happened shortly before 10 AM on Route 6. A second ambulance was called to complete the patient transport. No additional injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

