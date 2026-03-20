HARWICH – No injuries were reported after a car and school bus collided in Harwich. The crash happened around 3 PM on Route 137 at Round Cove Road. The students were transferred to another bus to complete their journey. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.
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No injuries after car, school bus collide in Harwich
March 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Harwich