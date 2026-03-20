You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after car, school bus collide in Harwich

No injuries after car, school bus collide in Harwich

March 20, 2026

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – No injuries were reported after a car and school bus collided in Harwich. The crash happened around 3 PM on Route 137 at Round Cove Road. The students were transferred to another bus to complete their journey. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 