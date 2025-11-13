You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after garbage truck peels side off box truck in Dennis

November 13, 2025



DENNIS – A garage truck apparently sideswiped a box truck peeling the side open. The crash happened about 10:00 AM Thursday at Route 28 & Trotting Park Road. No injuries were reported. Dennis Police are investigating.
Photos by a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

