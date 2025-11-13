DENNIS – A garage truck apparently sideswiped a box truck peeling the side open. The crash happened about 10:00 AM Thursday at Route 28 & Trotting Park Road. No injuries were reported. Dennis Police are investigating.
No injuries after garbage truck peels side off box truck in Dennis
November 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
