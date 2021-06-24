You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after reported Jet-Ski accident near west end of Cape Cod Canal

June 24, 2021

BOURNE – Bourne officials responded to a marina in Pocasset around 1 PM Thursday and learned there had been a Jet-Ski accident. The victim at the marina was not injured but Bourne officials began a search near the Mass Maritime Academy for any other possible victims. It was subsequently learned the 2nd Jet-Ski had gone into port in Wareham and there were no injuries there either. Further details were not immediately available.

