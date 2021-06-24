BOURNE – Bourne officials responded to a marina in Pocasset around 1 PM Thursday and learned there had been a Jet-Ski accident. The victim at the marina was not injured but Bourne officials began a search near the Mass Maritime Academy for any other possible victims. It was subsequently learned the 2nd Jet-Ski had gone into port in Wareham and there were no injuries there either. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries after reported Jet-Ski accident near west end of Cape Cod Canal
June 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium a Month, Says It’s Last Time
- Affordable Housing Crisis Addressed at Brewster Groundbreaking
- Wellfleet Voters to Address Wastewater, Accessory Dwelling Units
- Barnstable County Fair Offering Nonprofit Donations for Parking Lot Staffers
- State Reminds Vendors: No Alcohol Beach Deliveries
- Sen. Moran Seeks Suspension of Joint Base Gun Range Plans
- Provincetown Residents Reap Flood Insurance Savings
- Baker Proposes Two-Month Sales Tax Holiday
- State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz Announces Campaign for Governor
- New Coral Protections Coming to Areas Off New England
- Biden Urges Shots for Young Adults as Variant Concern Grows
- Top Elections Official Urges Quick Action on Mail-In Voting
- Chatham and Orleans Outline Fourth of July Celebrations